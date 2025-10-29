Vaikunta Dwara Darshan for 10 days as TTD expands infrastructure in Tirupati

TIRUMALA: In a significant move to expand spiritual services and infrastructure, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board, chaired by TTD chairman BR Naidu, announced a series of resolutions following a day-long meeting at Annamayya Bhavan.

To accommodate more devotees, the sacred Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam will be continued for ten days. An expert committee will be formed to streamline the token issuance process. The board also resolved to construct Bhajan Mandirs in villages to promote Hindu Dharma Prachara.

In recognition of the successful Brahmotsavams, the board announced a bonus of Rs 15,400 for permanent employees and Rs 7,535 for contract staff, with an additional 10% for those who served in Tirumala and Tirupati during the festivities.

TTD will now offer free food (annadhanam) at all its temples across India. With the Annadhanam Trust’s fixed deposits expected to cross Rs 2,500 crore by year-end, the board affirmed the financial sustainability of this initiative.

Infrastructure developments include a Rs 37 crore guesthouse with 100 rooms and a Rs 2.96 crore Pavitra Vanam at Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta. At Kanipakam, Rs 25 crore has been allocated for pilgrim accommodations and marriage halls.

In Chennai’s T Nagar, 6,227 square metre of land was acquired for Rs 14 crore to enhance facilities at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

In Karimnagar, Telangana, the board approved Rs 30 crore for the construction of a new temple complex and will seek an additional Rs 10 crore in donations. A Rs 3 crore devotional garden is also planned.