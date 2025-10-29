Visakhapatnam Google Data Centre turns into flashpoint between Andhra, Karnataka

VIJAYAWADA: A political row has erupted between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka over the proposed Google AI Data Centre, to be set up in Visakhapatnam with an investment of $15 billion.

The opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh has claimed credit for being instrumental in bringing the mega project to Visakhapatnam, while the ruling TDP-led coalition government maintains that it secured the investment through its proactive industrial policy.

Meanwhile, the Congress government in neighbouring Karnataka has alleged that the project was ‘lured’ away from their State by Andhra Pradesh.

In a social media post, the Karnataka Congress stated, “A $15 billion Google Data Centre was diverted to another State, not for ‘talent,’ but for other considerations.”

The post also accused Andhra Pradesh of offering excessive incentives, including 15 years of free power, water at 25 per cent cost for 10 years, 480 acres of land at throwaway prices, and 100 per cent SGST reimbursement worth Rs 2,245 crore.

“This isn’t merit; it’s inducement. We don’t beg or coerce investment. Karnataka attracts investors through talent, innovation, and integrity,” the post added. Responding swiftly on ‘X’, the TDP hit back, saying, “Andhra Pradesh’s progress seems to have turned into Karnataka Congress’s favourite topic. Looks like our growth is a little too spicy for them.”