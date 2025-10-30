Amaravati land pooling will be completed in four months: Minister Ponguru Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Ponguru Narayana announced that the allocation and registration of returnable plots to farmers under the Amaravati Land Pooling Scheme are in the final stage and will be completed within four months.

Speaking at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Minister dismissed misinformation on social media, accusing certain individuals of misleading farmers.

He said that the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) had aimed to pool 34,911 acres from 30,635 farmers. So far, plots have been allotted to 29,644 farmers covering 34,192 acres.

Of these, 26,197 farmers received 31,003 acres during the previous YSRCP government, while the present coalition has allotted 3,188 acres to 2,727 farmers.

Allocation for 991 farmers remains pending due to court cases, layout issues, and small holdings.

Out of 69,421 plots to be registered for 29,233 farmers, 60,980 have already been registered. Registrations are progressing at 60–90 plots per day.

On annuity payments, Rs 231.03 crore has been disbursed this fiscal.

Minister Narayana eaffirmed the State government’s commitment to completing all pending allocations, registrations, and payments transparently.