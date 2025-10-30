Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to intervene in PPP medical college issue

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Wednesday refused to intervene in the matter of establishment of government medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, and Justice Challa Gunaranjan, heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Dr Kurra Vasundhara, a social activist from Tadepalli in Guntur district, challenging GO No. 590, which permits the development of 10 government medical colleges in the State under the PPP mode.

No judicial intervention in policy matters: HC

The bench made it clear that the court would not issue any interim orders at this stage as the bidding process had reached its final stage, potentially leading to the creation of third-party rights. The court observed that the decision to privatise medical colleges was a policy matter, and judicial intervention in such issues would be minimal unless the policy was found to be arbitrary.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Subrahmanya Sriram contended that the privatisation of government medical colleges would lead to exorbitant educational costs, similar to those charged by corporate hospitals, thereby denying affordable healthcare and education to the poor.

The bench directed the State government to file a counter affidavit in the case, and adjourned the case hearing to November 19.