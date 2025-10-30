Brahmamgari’s house collapses in Kadapa

KADAPA: The ancestral house of Jagadguru Sri Virat Pothuluri Veerabrahmendra Swamy at the revered Brahmamgari Mutt collapsed around Tuesday midnight, following relentless rainfall triggered by severe cyclone Montha.

The structure, believed to have been built by the Swamy himself, had long shown signs of deterioration, and finally caved in after darshan hours. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as per Mutt officials.

The incident has sparked widespread anguish among devotees, who blamed administrative apathy for the house collapse. Despite repeated appeals to officials and public representatives regarding the fragile condition of the 16th-century heritage structure, no preventive measures were taken.

Concern over disturbing the site’s sanctity was cited as the reason for inaction, further fuelling public outrage.

The Brahmamgari Mutt, a major spiritual centre attracting thousands of devotees daily from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, has seen a significant development over the years.

However, devotees lamented that the Swamy’s residence was neglected, with even basic repairs overlooked. Many questioned the priorities of those vying for the Peethadhipathi post, accusing them of failing to protect the sacred legacy.

Temple manager Eshwarayya Achari confirmed the structure collapse after darshan hours, and expressed relief that no one was injured in the incident, attributing it to Brahmamgari’s blessings. He also stated that the Mutt administration has sought permission from the Endowments Department’s engineering wing to take up reconstruction.