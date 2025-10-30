‘CM Chandrababu Naidu’s real-time governance averted major loss’: Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s proactive leadership and real-time governance helped avert major loss of life and property during Cyclone Michong, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at the State Secretariat in Amaravati, Yadav lauded the Chief Minister for personally monitoring the situation from the Real-Time Governance System (RTGS) centre. Directives issued from the state headquarters were swiftly implemented at the village secretariat level, ensuring seamless coordination across departments.

Yadav noted that the Health Department achieved 99.1% attendance among doctors and paramedical staff, owing to newly introduced Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). “Despite the cyclone’s severity, no casualties or major damage were reported,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added, was in constant touch with Chief Minister Naidu and had set up a dedicated Command Control Center at the PMO for real-time monitoring.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also extended full central assistance.

Senior IAS officers were assigned to each district to oversee relief operations. Collector reports were reviewed live, with responses customised based on mandal-level rainfall data.

The department relocated around 2,500 pregnant women to nearby hospitals, established medical camps in rehabilitation centres, and stocked anti-snake venom, anti-rabies vaccines, and essential drugs across districts.

Boat clinics were deployed in coastal areas, while 108 and 104 ambulance services responded to 588 emergency calls.

“Continuous CM reviews converted concerns into success,” Yadav remarked, urging residents to maintain hygiene and drink boiled water to prevent post-cyclone infections.