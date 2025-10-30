DyCM Pawan Kalyan orders super sanitation drives in cyclone-hit villages

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has ordered the immediate launch of super chlorination and super sanitation drives across all villages affected by Cyclone Montha to prevent post-cyclone health risks.

During a video conference held from the Mangalagiri camp office on Wednesday with officials from the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Rural Water Supply departments, Pawan Kalyan directed full interdepartmental coordination to restore sanitation, drinking water, and road connectivity on a war footing.

He stressed that preventing outbreaks of water-borne and vector-borne diseases should be treated as the government’s top priority.

Officials informed him that 1,583 villages were severely affected, 38 roads were completely damaged, and 125 partially.

The Deputy Chief Minister ordered the deployment of approximately 21,055 sanitation workers in mobile teams to clear drainage, remove stagnant water, and carry out intensive cleaning and chlorination.

Pawan Kalyan also instructed immediate repairs to 779 damaged roads, 89 bridges, and 473 culverts using district and SDRF funds.

Special Chief Secretary Sasi Bhushan Kumar and Panchayat Raj Commissioner Krishna Teja attended the review meeting.