Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar reviews power restoration works in cyclone-affected regions

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Wednesday reviewed power restoration works in cyclone-affected regions through a teleconference with senior officials and CMDs of power utilities.

Officials informed him that power supply had been temporarily shut down in several areas as a precaution against strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The Minister instructed officials to conduct pole-to-pole inspections and restore electricity in all safe zones without delay. He also directed that additional manpower from APSPDCL be effectively deployed to speed up restoration efforts.

Emphasising safety and preparedness, Ravi Kumar asked officials to maintain sufficient stocks of essential materials and strictly follow safety protocols during repairs.

He said heavy rains were delaying full restoration in some districts, but teams were working continuously. Minister Nara Lokesh personally spoke with Ravi Kumar to review the situation. Ravi Kumar assured that power would be fully restored by Wednesday evening, with officials and field staff monitoring operations on-site.