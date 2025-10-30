Kurnool bus tragedy exposes grave safety violations

She added that an inquiry is underway into allegations that the driver obtained his heavy vehicle licence using fake educational certificates. The department is expected to submit its report within the next few days.

Echoing findings, Regional Fire Officer M Bhupal Reddy said the vehicle had “extremely small emergency exits, undersized rear mirrors, iron grills along the windows, and lacked sufficient fire extinguishers.”

“The spacing between seats and aisles was too narrow for passengers to escape,” he said, adding that combustible materials and suspected goods were also found inside the bus. “These irregularities turned the vehicle into a death trap.”

A detailed fire safety report will be submitted to higher authorities within two days, he added.

Meanwhile, Kurnool police have intensified their investigation. The RTA and fire reports will be crucial in framing the final charge sheet, officials said.

The probe is being led by Kurnool Rural CI Chandrababu Naidu and Ullindkonda SI Dhanunjaya, under the supervision of DSP Venkatramaiah. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Vijayawada has already submitted its report, while other departmental findings are awaited.

“Once all reports are received, we will file the charge sheet backed by solid technical and scientific evidence,” police officials confirmed.

The driver, Miriyala Lakshmaiah, arrested earlier this week, has been remanded to judicial custody. Police have also launched a manhunt for the absconding travel owner Vinod Kumar, believed to have gone into hiding soon after the incident. Special teams are searching for him across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states.

Adding a new twist, eyewitness Yerriswami, a friend of biker Shivashankar, told investigators that another blue bus had hit their motorcycle first, throwing it onto the road before the Kaveri Travels bus struck and dragged the bike.

“I stayed at the scene until 4:30 a.m. but didn’t speak up earlier out of fear,” he said.

Police are now trying to identify the first bus, he mentioned in the statement.

The fatal accident occurred shortly after midnight on October 24 near Chinnatekuru in Kalluru mandal, when the Hyderabad–Bengaluru coach caught fire moments after a collision.

The blaze engulfed the vehicle within minutes, leaving most passengers trapped inside.

Investigators say the incident underscores the dire consequences of poor enforcement of transport and fire safety laws. Officials stress that stricter regulations, frequent inspections, and swift punitive action against erring operators are essential to prevent such tragedies.

“The Kaveri bus tragedy was not just an accident; it was the result of systemic neglect and gross safety violations,” a senior officer said.

Police are expected to file the charge sheet soon after receiving all pending reports, ensuring those responsible are held accountable.