Proactive planning helped mitigate cyclone loss: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Terming Cyclone Montha a major natural disaster, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that proactive planning, and swift response helped mitigate loss of life across Andhra Pradesh.

During his visit to the cyclone affected areas of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday, he assessed the damage firsthand, inspecting submerged paddy fields, interacting with farmers, and reviewing relief measures.

Naidu began the day with an aerial survey of cyclone-affected districts, including Nellore, Prakasam, Palnadu and Konaseema.

After landing at Odalarevu, he proceeded by road to Bendamurulanka in Allavaram mandal, setting aside protocol to visit rehabilitation centres personally.

There, he interacted with evacuated families, and distributed relief kits containing 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of toor dal, 1 litre of oil, 1 kg of onions, 1 kg of potatoes, and 1 kg of sugar per household.

In Aragatlapalem and Bendamurulanka, the Chief Minister walked through waterlogged paddy fields, examined harvested grain, and held discussions with farmers and local officials to understand the extent of crop damage.

When farmers highlighted drainage blockage due to weeds, Naidu promptly directed the authorities to clear them immediately.

Speaking to the media, he described Montha as a “penultimate calamity” that inflicted heavy losses through strong winds, particularly affecting paddy and commercial crops. Cyclone winds in Konaseema reached 70-75 kmph, yet advance evacuations and coordinated response prevented loss of life.