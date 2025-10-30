Proactive planning helped mitigate cyclone loss: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Terming Cyclone Montha a major natural disaster, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that proactive planning, and swift response helped mitigate loss of life across Andhra Pradesh.
During his visit to the cyclone affected areas of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday, he assessed the damage firsthand, inspecting submerged paddy fields, interacting with farmers, and reviewing relief measures.
Naidu began the day with an aerial survey of cyclone-affected districts, including Nellore, Prakasam, Palnadu and Konaseema.
After landing at Odalarevu, he proceeded by road to Bendamurulanka in Allavaram mandal, setting aside protocol to visit rehabilitation centres personally.
There, he interacted with evacuated families, and distributed relief kits containing 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of toor dal, 1 litre of oil, 1 kg of onions, 1 kg of potatoes, and 1 kg of sugar per household.
In Aragatlapalem and Bendamurulanka, the Chief Minister walked through waterlogged paddy fields, examined harvested grain, and held discussions with farmers and local officials to understand the extent of crop damage.
When farmers highlighted drainage blockage due to weeds, Naidu promptly directed the authorities to clear them immediately.
Speaking to the media, he described Montha as a “penultimate calamity” that inflicted heavy losses through strong winds, particularly affecting paddy and commercial crops. Cyclone winds in Konaseema reached 70-75 kmph, yet advance evacuations and coordinated response prevented loss of life.
CM sets deadline for estimate of cyclone damage
Naidu underscored the effectiveness of preemptive measures, noting that without such planning, a hurricane-like storm could have flattened lakhs of coconut trees. He monitored the cyclone till 1 am, and commended the unified efforts of ministers, district collectors, and the administrative machinery.
The government set up 2,200 relief camps, providing shelter to 1.8 lakh people, later revised to 1,209 camps accommodating 1.16 lakh. Special allocations were also made, including provision of 50 kg of rice to fishermen and handloom workers.
Only three fatalities were reported statewide, and an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each was announced for the families of the deceased. Power supply, suspended as a safety precaution, was restored through all sub-stations except four.
Uprooted trees blocking 380 locations were cleared, and sanitation drive was intensified to prevent water contamination, and disease outbreak. Over 3,175 pregnant women were moved to safety, and 2,130 medical camps were set up.
Back at the Secretariat’s Real-Time Governance System (RTGS) centre in Amaravati, Naidu chaired a comprehensive review meeting with Ministers Nara Lokesh, Vangalapudi Anitha, Anagani Satya Prasad, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and senior officials.
According to preliminary reports, the cyclone has impacted 249 mandals, 1,434 villages, and 48 municipalities, affecting 18 lakh people. Crop loss spanned 87,000 hectares in 304 mandals, with over 59,000 hectares of paddy, cotton, maize, and blackgram crops submerged, impacting 78,796 farmers. Infrastructure damage included Rs 1,424 crore to R&B roads (2,294 km), Rs 4.86 crore to Panchayat Raj roads and bridges, Rs 36 crore to rural water supply, and Rs 16.45 crore to irrigation works. Forty-two livestock deaths were recorded.
He set strict timelines, including a complete crop damage report within five days, road repairs by Thursday, and distribution of ration to all families in relief camps within 24 hours. He stressed zero tolerance to negligence in drinking water safety and sanitation, warning of disciplinary action.
Agricultural scientists were tasked with field inspections to guide farmers in salvaging damaged crops. Tenant farmers were assured inclusion in compensation schemes. With rainfall subsiding as the cyclone weakened, officials noted widespread public appreciation for the government’s handling of the storm.