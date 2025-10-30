Restore services in cyclone-hit districts: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for IT and RTGS Nara Lokesh on Wednesday held a high-level teleconference from the State Secretariat with District Collectors of cyclone-affected districts to review relief measures in the aftermath of Montha, directing immediate restoration of essential services, and strengthening of public health safeguards in inundated areas.

Home Minister V Anitha, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and RTGS Secretary Katamneni Bhaskar participated in the review, ensuring coordinated inter-departmental action across administration, disaster response, and technology-enabled monitoring.

The RTGS Minister instructed officials to maintain heightened alertness across all affected districts for the next 48 hours, with continuous field supervision and rapid-response protocols to minimise risk to life and property.

He emphasised strict monitoring of vulnerable points, including bridges and culverts, and immediate strengthening of damaged tanks, ponds, canal bunds, and urban drains to prevent secondary breaches.

He directed the Real Time Governance System Department (RTGS) to support district administrations with live dashboards, field verification, and escalation protocols for speedy resolution of issues.