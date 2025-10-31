20 lakh youths will be skilled by 2029: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that the government would cooperate with the youth for their higher education while providing skill development training, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the ‘Naipunyam’ portal, designed to facilitate employment opportunities for the youth, should serve as a gateway to ensure employment. He wanted officials to work towards the government’s goal of providing jobs to 20 lakh youths by 2029.

He emphasised that nurturing innovation and empowering youth to achieve their aspirations must be at the core of the skill development initiatives.

Reviewing the Naipunyam portal at the State Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed officials to benchmark global best practices and institutions to build a comprehensive and futuristic skilling framework for the youth.

He instructed that the State should collaborate with internationally reputed organisations for skill assessment, accreditation, and training, while also promoting new-age workspaces and strengthening GCC operations.

He suggested that the Naipunyam portal be launched soon and publicised before investors at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

Officials explained that the Naipunyam portal is a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered platform integrating multiple central, state, and institutional databases to create a unified interface for skill development and employment.

The portal enables candidates to create AI-assisted resumes, register for skill courses, take real-time skill assessments, and access job opportunities. It connects seamlessly with nationally integrated services, providing a one-stop solution for youth skilling, documentation, and employment.

The Chief Minister said that the portal should provide on-demand skilling, offering both upskilling and reskilling opportunities to meet evolving industry needs.