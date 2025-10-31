2nd flood warning issued at Prakasam Barrage as Krishna River in spate again

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna River is once again in full spate following incessant rains triggered by Cyclone Montha across the catchment area, mainly in Telangana.

Downpour in the upper catchment areas has led to the overflowing of tributaries such as Munneru, Kattaleru, Paleru, and Wyra, causing a sharp rise in inflows into the Krishna.

With gushing floodwater, authorities have issued a second flood warning at Prakasam Barrage after the water touched 5.60 lakh cusecs at 7 pm on Thursday.

Authorities expect the flood to reach over 6.5 lakh cusecs by Friday morning. KC Division EE Ravi said to TNIE, “Prakasam Barrage is realising around 4 lakh cusecs from Pulichintala and over 2 lakh cusecs from Munneru. If the floodwater recedes, the second flood warning will be lifted, and situation is monitored.”

Meanwhile, authorities have been discharging floodwater by lifting all the crest gates of the barrage downstream into the Bay of Bengal. Due to the cyclone, heavy rain, and flooding situation across the Krishna delta, canal operations that release water for canals have been stopped as a precautionary measure.

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha and Police Commissioner SV Rajasekharbabu visited the Munner catchment area and directed authorities to be vigilant about any untoward incidents.

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu inspected the flood flow at Prakasam Barrage and directed all department officials to remain vigilant.

He said the department is monitoring inflows and that flood discharge from Nagarjuna Sagar has been reduced from 2 lakh to 1 lakh cusecs, while Pulichintala releases were brought down from 4.85 lakh to 3.85 lakh cusecs.

The Minister instructed officials across NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Anakapalle, and ASR districts to take precautionary measures.