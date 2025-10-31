Andhra Pradesh HC directs Nellore Collector to probe ‘diversion’ of water to solar project

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thusrday directed the Nellore district collector to inspect allegations that water from village tanks in Chevoor and Chennayapalem of Gudluru and Kavali mandals was being diverted to the IndoSol Solar Project without authorisation.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan issued the order after photographs submitted by the petitioners indicated pipelines were being laid to transport water from the tanks. The court observed that the visuals suggested there could be merit in the petitioners’ claims.

The bench instructed the Collector to verify whether such diversion had official approval and to submit a detailed report before the next hearing, scheduled for November 5. It ordered officials not to proceed with any diversion.

The directions came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by villagers from Chevoor and Chennayapalem, who alleged that water meant for their domestic and drinking needs was being diverted for industrial use by the solar project. Petitioners’ counsel argued that the diversion violated SC guidelines protecting community water resources and urged the court to issue interim orders to stop it.

Special Government Pleader S Pranathi denied the allegations, stating that the project intended to source water from the Somasila reservoir and use desalinated seawater for operations. She sought additional time to gather evidence on the pipeline works and clarifications.

After hearing both sides, the bench stressed the need for an on-site verification and directed the collector to file a report on it before the next hearing.