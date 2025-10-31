Andhra's Chittoor district breaks bonded labour chains

CHITTOOR: With six rescue operations in just four months, and the launch of a dedicated helpline, Chittoor district has emerged as a model in Andhra Pradesh’s fight against bonded labour.

Even amid cyclone preparedness, the district authorities recently rescued a family of six, including four children, from a brick kiln where they had been held in exploitative conditions for two years. The family had been virtually sold from one owner to another after being lured with an advance of Rs 37,000.

The rescue operation took place on October 27. All victims from the six recent rescue operations have been issued release certificates, and provided support for rehabilitation under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976.

The latest operation began after Thenmoyi, leader of Jeevan Jwala Bonded Labour Association, submitted a petition to the RDO of Chittoor.

Acting promptly, RDO Srinivasulu directed the MRO to verify the complaint. A joint team comprising officials from the revenue, labour and police departments inspected the site and rescued victims.