Andhra's Chittoor district breaks bonded labour chains

CHITTOOR: With six rescue operations in just four months, and the launch of a dedicated helpline, Chittoor district has emerged as a model in Andhra Pradesh’s fight against bonded labour.
Even amid cyclone preparedness, the district authorities recently rescued a family of six, including four children, from a brick kiln where they had been held in exploitative conditions for two years. The family had been virtually sold from one owner to another after being lured with an advance of Rs 37,000.
The rescue operation took place on October 27. All victims from the six recent rescue operations have been issued release certificates, and provided support for rehabilitation under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976.
The latest operation began after Thenmoyi, leader of Jeevan Jwala Bonded Labour Association, submitted a petition to the RDO of Chittoor.
Acting promptly, RDO Srinivasulu directed the MRO to verify the complaint. A joint team comprising officials from the revenue, labour and police departments inspected the site and rescued victims.
Every rescued worker to get legal protection
“The family had been living in deplorable conditions for years. This case highlights the ongoing exploitation of vulnerable families by brick kiln owners. Thanks to the Chittoor district administration’s timely intervention, they now have a chance to rebuild their lives with dignity,” said Thenmoyi.
Following the rescue, the RDO issued release certificates under the BLSA Act, 1976, formally freeing the family from bondage. The rescued were provided initial rehabilitation assistance, and safely escorted back to their native village.
“We are committed to ensuring that every rescued person receives full legal protection, and rehabilitation. Our aim is to make Chittoor a bonded labour-free district through vigilance, enforcement, and community collaboration,” the RDO said.
In the last four months, officials have rescued 41 bonded labourers from various sites, including construction units, mango farms, and brick kilns. Recognising that advances and debts are misused to trap workers, the district administration has intensified inspections and launched the State’s first bonded labour helpline (9491077014).
Through strong leadership and collaboration with groups like the Jeevan Jwala Bonded Labour Association, Chittoor is steadily moving toward becoming a bonded labour-free district.