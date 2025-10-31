Attendance, service in Andhra Pradesh hospitals improved remarkably: Minister Satya Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Health and Family Welfare Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has reported substantial improvements in Andhra Pradesh’s public healthcare system during the first six months of the 2025-26 financial year (April to September), crediting the progress to rigorous monitoring and a new evaluation framework introduced in November 2024.

In a comprehensive review with senior officials in Amaravati on October 30, the Minister expressed satisfaction with reforms implemented since the coalition government took office in June 2024, while emphasising the need for continued efforts to fully revamp the sector.

Staff attendance in government hospitals saw a notable rise, increasing from 83% in April to 92% by September, with an average of 87% over the period. Nurses and paramedical staff consistently exceeded 90% attendance, but doctors averaged only 82%, prompting the Minister to order targeted interventions.

Among major hospitals, King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam topped the list with 93.13% attendance, followed by Kurnool GGH (92.71%) and Rajamahendravaram GGH (91.46%), while Nellore GGH recorded the lowest at 66.44%.