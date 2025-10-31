Attendance, service in Andhra Pradesh hospitals improved remarkably: Minister Satya Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Health and Family Welfare Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has reported substantial improvements in Andhra Pradesh’s public healthcare system during the first six months of the 2025-26 financial year (April to September), crediting the progress to rigorous monitoring and a new evaluation framework introduced in November 2024.
In a comprehensive review with senior officials in Amaravati on October 30, the Minister expressed satisfaction with reforms implemented since the coalition government took office in June 2024, while emphasising the need for continued efforts to fully revamp the sector.
Staff attendance in government hospitals saw a notable rise, increasing from 83% in April to 92% by September, with an average of 87% over the period. Nurses and paramedical staff consistently exceeded 90% attendance, but doctors averaged only 82%, prompting the Minister to order targeted interventions.
Among major hospitals, King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam topped the list with 93.13% attendance, followed by Kurnool GGH (92.71%) and Rajamahendravaram GGH (91.46%), while Nellore GGH recorded the lowest at 66.44%.
In medical colleges, Sri Venkateswara Medical College in Tirupati achieved a perfect 100% attendance, with Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada close behind at 99.92%. The Minister raised concerns over lower attendance in DME-affiliated institutions, nursing colleges, and the six newly established government medical colleges.
Outpatient (OP) services witnessed a significant boost, with over 4 crore consultations delivered—a growth of more than 20%.
The average time per patient for OP services dropped sharply from 42 minutes to 26 minutes, made possible by a major expansion of registration infrastructure.
OP counters in General Government Hospitals (GGHs) increased from 80 in 2024 to 150 by September 2025, while ABHA registration counters rose from 53 to 116.
Diagnostic services also progressed, with 2.50 crore tests—including X-rays, ultrasounds, ECGs, and lab investigations—conducted, reflecting a 6.10% increase.
For the first time, a robust district-level ranking system was applied under the new evaluation framework.
East Godavari, Kadapa, and Tirupati emerged as top performers in implementing National Health Mission (NHM) schemes, while Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR), Guntur, and Srikakulam lagged behind.