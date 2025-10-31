DyCM Pawan Kalyan promises all support to farmers affected by cyclone Montha

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has assured that the government will extend all possible support to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to Cyclone Montha, ensuring timely relief, compensation, and rehabilitation.

The Dy CM inspected cyclone-hit fields on barefoot in Avanigadda constituency of Krishna district along with ministers Vasamsetty Subash, Kollu Ravindra, MP Vallabhaneni Balasowry and MLA Mandali Budda Prasad on Thursday, interacted with farmers and reviewed the damage. He revealed that around 1.38 lakh hectares of crops were damaged across the State, including 46,000 hectares in Krishna district.

‘’Relief and restoration works are being taken up on a war footing. Nearly 274 km of rural roads were damaged and will be permanently rebuilt. To prevent disease outbreaks, the government has launched super chlorination and sanitation drives in 1,583 affected villages, deploying 21,055 sanitation workers,’’ he added.