DyCM Pawan Kalyan promises all support to farmers affected by cyclone Montha

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has assured that the government will extend all possible support to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to Cyclone Montha, ensuring timely relief, compensation, and rehabilitation.
The Dy CM inspected cyclone-hit fields on barefoot in Avanigadda constituency of Krishna district along with ministers Vasamsetty Subash, Kollu Ravindra, MP Vallabhaneni Balasowry and MLA Mandali Budda Prasad on Thursday, interacted with farmers and reviewed the damage. He revealed that around 1.38 lakh hectares of crops were damaged across the State, including 46,000 hectares in Krishna district.
‘’Relief and restoration works are being taken up on a war footing. Nearly 274 km of rural roads were damaged and will be permanently rebuilt. To prevent disease outbreaks, the government has launched super chlorination and sanitation drives in 1,583 affected villages, deploying 21,055 sanitation workers,’’ he added.
Pawan Kalyan said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s foresight and the administration’s advance preparedness were responsible for minimising the cyclone’s severity. “Through RTGS and video conferences, we monitored the situation 24*7 and took preventive measures that helped reduce the damage. Over 1.16 lakh people were shifted to rehabilitation centres well in advance,” he said.
He further added that families in relief camps are receiving free ration kits, including 25-50 kg of rice, pulses, onions, potatoes, sugar, and palm oil, while each person will be given Rs 1,000 cash aid, up to Rs 3,000 per family, before returning home, he explained. The Dy CM also added that the government will also seek Central assistance once the detailed damage reports are submitted.
Pawan Kalyan stated that NABARD assistance will be utilised to rebuild the damaged outfall sluice near Koduru Mandal, and Rs 13.08 crore has been sanctioned for the Eedurumondi-Gollamanda road reconstruction, benefiting five island villages.
APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayan Rao, Tourism MD Amrapali, Collector DK. Balaji, and SP Vidyasagar Naidu participated.