Ensure accurate assessment of crop loss across Andhra: Special CS Buditi Rajasekhar to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Buditi Rajasekhar has directed officials to ensure transparent, accurate, and technology-backed assessment of crop damage across the state following the recent cyclone.

Chairing a review meeting with district collectors, heads of agriculture and allied departments, and senior officials on Thursday, Rajasekhar stressed the need for scientific validation and speedy enumeration of crop losses.

He said nearly 70% of the total crop damage occurred in paddy fields, particularly in Konaseema, Kakinada, and Nellore districts.

He instructed officials not to wait for stagnant water to recede completely but to assess crop condition and recovery potential based on growth stage and available field data.

All data entries must be made only through the APAIMS application, with eligibility limited to farmers registered as actual cultivators under the e-Crop system.

Rajasekhar clarified that geo-coordinates and field photographs need not be uploaded at this stage. For the first time, satellite imagery, rainfall data, and wind-speed analysis will be integrated with APAIMS to validate damage entries in severely inundated districts, ensuring accuracy and cross-verification.

Director of Agriculture Manazir Jeelani Samoon said that, in line with the Chief Minister’s directive for technology-driven governance, data from the Meteorological Department, satellite imagery, and VASSAR Labs’ APAIMS technology are being consolidated to ensure transparency and accountability in crop loss assessment.

Fast-track committees are being formed at the Rythu Seva Kendra, mandal, and revenue division levels under the supervision of district collectors, with participation from revenue and agriculture officers. Compensation will be provided for crops damaged over 33%, sand-cast fields, and lands affected by soil erosion as per government guidelines.