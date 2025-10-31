GoM set up for Sri Sathya Sai birth centenary

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which already declared the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba to be held at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district on November 23, 2025 as a State Function, on Thursday issued orders constituting the Group of Ministers (GoM) to coordinate and guide various departments on the arrangements to be made in public interest from time to time for conducting the 100th Birth Anniversary (Centenary) Celebrations event of Bhagawan Sri Satya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi in a befitting manner:

While Minister for Revenue, Registration & Stamps Anagani Satya Prasad is the Chairman of the GoM, Ministers including Payyavula Keshav (Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes &Legislative Affairs), Satya Kumar Yadav (Health, Family Welfare & Medical Edu, S.Savitha (B.C. Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles), Kandula Durgesh (Tourism, Culture & Cinematography) and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Endowments) are Members of the GoM.