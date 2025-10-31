Kanakadasa birth anniversary a State festival, says minister S Savitha

Andhra Pradesh

Minister for BC Welfare S Savitha thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allocating Rs 60 crore for the completion of the constitution of BC Hostels.
VIJAYAWADA: Minister for BC Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha said that the birth anniversary of eminent philosopher Bhakta Kanakadasa will be conducted as a State festival on November 8.

She said that Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh will be attending the Bhakta Kanakadasa birth anniversary celebrations to be held at Kalyanadurgam of Anantarpur district on that day.

In a release issued on Thursday, Savitha said that the orders with regard to the declaration of Bhakta Kanakadasa Jayanthi as the State festival will be released in a day or two.

She said that the birth anniversary celebrations of Bhakta Kanakadasa will be celebrated in all the districts of the State.

