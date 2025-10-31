‘One vehicle hit bike, two crossed before Kurnool bus tragedy’

KURNOOL: Investigations into the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus fire that killed 20 passengers near Chinnatekuru in Kurnool district have revealed gross violations of fire and road safety regulations, as per the basic findings by multiple departments.

Speaking with TNIE, Deputy Transport Commissioner Shanta Kumari said, “The bus violated multiple safety norms — from structural alterations and poor lighting to improper emergency exits and excessive speed. Road safety regulations were ignored at every level. A report will be finalised within the next few days,” she said.

Regional Fire Officer M Bhupal Reddy said the initial inquiry found a series of fire safety lapses that trapped passengers inside the vehicle.

“The bus had extremely small emergency exits, undersized rear mirrors, iron grills on windows, and lacked sufficient fire extinguishers. The spacing between seats and aisles was inadequate for escape,” he said.

“These irregularities turned the vehicle into a death trap,” Bhupal said, adding a detailed fire safety report would be submitted to higher authorities within two days. Meanwhile, the Kurnool police have intensified their probe, saying that the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Fire Department reports will be crucial in framing the final charge sheet.

“Once all reports are received, we will file the charge sheet backed by solid technical and scientific evidence,” police officials said. Pathikonda DSP Venkataramaiah, who is leading the probe, said forensic and departmental reports are being compiled.