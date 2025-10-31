Road cave-in, flooding continue to trouble commuters on Andhra Pradesh's Vepagunta–Pinagadi stretch

VISAKHAPATNAM: A road cave-in on the Vepagunta–Pinagadi stretch in Visakhapatnam has left commuters struggling with flooding, damaged roads, and poor safety measures.
The road has been in bad condition for more than seven years, but the cave-in occurred recently after heavy rains and flooding triggered by Cyclone Montha.
According to residents, a nearby pond overflowed during the cyclone, leading to severe waterlogging and road damage. Rajesh, a local resident, told The New Indian Express, “There used to be a small pond near the highway, but due to heavy rains and Cyclone Montha, the pond overflowed, causing flooding. Initially, there was a small pit on the road, but after the cyclone, it expanded into a large cavity, and the road caved in due to the heavy flow of rainwater. The cave-in occurred near the Pinagadi petrol bunk.”
Rajesh said he placed temporary safety measures to alert motorists about the damaged stretch.
“Many accidents have happened here. Commuters, especially new drivers, often fall or suffer back pain because of the deep potholes,” he added.
He further said officials are aware of the issue. “They travel on this road daily. The area MLA said the works were inaugurated, but there is no progress. The road is still full of potholes and flooding. Villagers from Mogalipuram and nearby areas are facing serious risks and are frequently visiting hospitals,” Rajesh said.
Vasant, another local, said, “It started as a small broken patch. Nobody bothered to repair it. Now it has turned into a large pit. Even after the MLA’s inauguration of road works, there has been no mobilisation or start of repair work. Ironically, many government and revenue officials use this road every day.”
After crossing the Vepagunta–Pinagadi stretch, the road towards Kotapadu is also waterlogged, making it difficult for people to commute. Flooding from nearby agricultural lands and continuous rains have worsened the situation.
“Half a kilometre of the road is filled with water, and people of all age groups are struggling to pass through,” said a commuter.
Another resident, Naidu, said, “There are agricultural lands behind this road, and all the crops were damaged due to the floods. There are no proper drains here. Earlier, there was a drainage channel, but it was covered and built over. That’s why the water is overflowing now.”
Satyam, an employee at a nearby restaurant, said, “There used to be a drain earlier, but it’s missing now. Every few months, this road floods. If officials want to fix the road, they must first solve the overflooding issue.”
Commuters continue to demand immediate attention from authorities to repair the damaged road and restore proper drainage to prevent further flooding and accidents.