Road cave-in, flooding continue to trouble commuters on Andhra Pradesh's Vepagunta–Pinagadi stretch

VISAKHAPATNAM: A road cave-in on the Vepagunta–Pinagadi stretch in Visakhapatnam has left commuters struggling with flooding, damaged roads, and poor safety measures.

The road has been in bad condition for more than seven years, but the cave-in occurred recently after heavy rains and flooding triggered by Cyclone Montha.

According to residents, a nearby pond overflowed during the cyclone, leading to severe waterlogging and road damage. Rajesh, a local resident, told The New Indian Express, “There used to be a small pond near the highway, but due to heavy rains and Cyclone Montha, the pond overflowed, causing flooding. Initially, there was a small pit on the road, but after the cyclone, it expanded into a large cavity, and the road caved in due to the heavy flow of rainwater. The cave-in occurred near the Pinagadi petrol bunk.”

Rajesh said he placed temporary safety measures to alert motorists about the damaged stretch.

“Many accidents have happened here. Commuters, especially new drivers, often fall or suffer back pain because of the deep potholes,” he added.