SIT: YV’s former PA demanded Rs 25 commission a kg of ghee supplied to TTD

NELLORE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Tirupati ghee adulteration scandal, has arrested Kasuri Chinna Appanna, former personal assistant to YV Subba Reddy, former chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Appanna was summoned for questioning on October 29 as part of the probe. It was alleged that he did not cooperate with SIT, and gave evasive answers about his disproportionate assets, and refused to surrender his mobile phone for analysis.

After his arrest, the SIT has included nine more accused in the chargesheet of the ghee adulteration case, taking the total to 24.

Appanna was produced before the ACB Court in Nellore late Tuesday night, which remanded him till November 11.

According to sources, Appanna, a native of Pamula Valasa village in Vizianagaram district, served as Subba Reddy’s PA between 2019 and 2024.

During this stint with the former TTD chairman, he allegedly accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, including five residential flats in Vizianagaram and one at Rushikonda. Investigators found over Rs 5 crore suspicious transactions through his bank accounts.

Appanna had also served as a Protocol Officer (OSD) at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi, and challenged the SIT probe in the High Court.

The investigation revealed Appanna contacted PP Srinivas of Bhole Baba Dairy, and demanded Rs 25 commission per kg of ghee supplied to the TTD.

When the dairy management refused to concede his demand, he allegedly made anonymous complaints to the TTD officials against the dairy, and pressured them to conduct an unauthorised second inspection of the plant, a strategic move intended to disqualify the company from taking part in the ghee tenders.