TDP MLA flays YSRCP for ‘twisting’ Bhagavad Gita remark

VIJAYAWADA/ANANTAPUR: TDP MLA and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board member MS Raju on Thursday tendered an apology if his recent comments on the Bhagavad Gita hurt sentiments, while strongly condemning YSRCP-affiliated social media and YouTube channels for allegedly twisting his words to portray him as disrespecting the Hindu scripture.

In a selfie video released to the media, the Madakasira MLA clarified that during a public meeting in Begarlapalli village on October 28 — while unveiling statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram — he had emphasised that the living standards of Dalits improved due to the Indian Constitution drafted by Ambedkar, not religious texts like the Bhagavad Gita, Quran, or the Bible.

“I am a Hindu Dalit with full faith in the Bhagavad Gita and a devotee of Lord Venkateswara. I never denigrated any scripture,” Raju asserted.

He accused the YSRCP’s social media wing of launching a malicious campaign to divert public attention from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s effective cyclone relief efforts. “They are spreading lies to undermine the good work in affected areas,” he said, adding that Naidu appointed him to the TTD Board precisely because of his Hindu Dalit identity.

Raju also took a dig at YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, alleging the latter “practises Christianity at home but acts like a Hindu outside for political gains.” He invited critics to verify his family’s credentials in their village.

The remarks, which went viral recently, sparked outrage among Hindutva groups. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders demanded Raju’s immediate removal from the TTD Board, threatening large-scale protests if their demand was ignored.