Andhra Pradesh

Vemuri Kaveri travels disburses Rs 40 lakh aid to bus fire victims’ kin

District Collector A Siri, SP Vikrant Patil, and Panyam MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy were present.
Vemuri Kaveri Travels representatives handed over the financial aid cheque to the victim families in the presence of Minister TG Bharath, Kurnool
Vemuri Kaveri Travels representatives handed over the financial aid cheque to the victim families in the presence of Minister TG Bharath, Kurnool(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KURNOOL: Vemuri Kaveri Travels management has disbursed Rs 40 lakh financial aid to victims of the bus mishap that occurred near Chinnatekuru on October 24. On Thursday, Kaveri Travels representatives handed over the cheque to Industries Minister TG Bharath at the Collector’s chamber in Kurnool.

District Collector A Siri, SP Vikrant Patil, and Panyam MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy were present. As part of the aid, Rs 2 lakh each was given to the families of 17 adults and two children who died in the mishap, totalling Rs 38 lakh. Additionally, Rs 50,000 each was provided to four passengers who sustained injuries, amounting to Rs 2 lakh

Industry Minister TG Bharath
Kurnool bus tragedy
Vemuri Kaveri Travels

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com