Vemuri Kaveri travels disburses Rs 40 lakh aid to bus fire victims’ kin

KURNOOL: Vemuri Kaveri Travels management has disbursed Rs 40 lakh financial aid to victims of the bus mishap that occurred near Chinnatekuru on October 24. On Thursday, Kaveri Travels representatives handed over the cheque to Industries Minister TG Bharath at the Collector’s chamber in Kurnool.

District Collector A Siri, SP Vikrant Patil, and Panyam MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy were present. As part of the aid, Rs 2 lakh each was given to the families of 17 adults and two children who died in the mishap, totalling Rs 38 lakh. Additionally, Rs 50,000 each was provided to four passengers who sustained injuries, amounting to Rs 2 lakh