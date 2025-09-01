CHOs across AP demand immediate action on government assurances over financial, service-related demands

VIJAYAWADA: More than 10,000 Community Health Officers (CHOs) working in Village Health Clinics across Andhra Pradesh are growing anxious as promises made by the State government remain unfulfilled three months after their strike ended.
Earlier this year, the CHOs, represented by the Andhra Pradesh Mid-Level Community Health Officers Association (APMCA), staged a 40-day strike over financial and service-related demands. The protest ended when Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav assured them, in writing through the Commissioner, that their concerns would be resolved within a month.
However, APMCA leaders say no action has been taken despite several meetings with officials.
“It has been over three months since we resumed work with hope, but our demands have not been addressed. More than 10,000 CHOs are worried and disappointed,” APMCA State President Niranjan told TNIE.
The association’s key demands include salary enhancement, payment of wages for the 40-day strike period, implementation of zero-transfer and mutual transfer options, immediate release of pending incentives and review of the newly introduced job chart, which they argue will create an ‘unmanageable workload’ and ‘disrupt health services’ at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.
“The new job chart increases pressure on CHOs and risks lowering the quality of health services. We urge the State government to review it and provide clarity on CHO roles, especially with Digital Nerve Centres (DiNC),” APMCA State Secretary Sandeep Kumar Birru said. He added that no meeting has yet been held with the minister.
While thanking the government for implementing the promised ex gratia policy during the strike, the CHOs insist that unresolved issues must now be prioritised.
“We trusted the government’s word and returned to work for the sake of public health, but continued delays have caused uncertainty,” Niranjan lamented.
With 10,032 CHOs serving as the backbone of rural primary healthcare, the association has urged the State government to act quickly, warning that both workers and communities will otherwise face greater strain.