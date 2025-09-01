CHOs across AP demand immediate action on government assurances over financial, service-related demands

VIJAYAWADA: More than 10,000 Community Health Officers (CHOs) working in Village Health Clinics across Andhra Pradesh are growing anxious as promises made by the State government remain unfulfilled three months after their strike ended.

Earlier this year, the CHOs, represented by the Andhra Pradesh Mid-Level Community Health Officers Association (APMCA), staged a 40-day strike over financial and service-related demands. The protest ended when Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav assured them, in writing through the Commissioner, that their concerns would be resolved within a month.

However, APMCA leaders say no action has been taken despite several meetings with officials.

“It has been over three months since we resumed work with hope, but our demands have not been addressed. More than 10,000 CHOs are worried and disappointed,” APMCA State President Niranjan told TNIE.

The association’s key demands include salary enhancement, payment of wages for the 40-day strike period, implementation of zero-transfer and mutual transfer options, immediate release of pending incentives and review of the newly introduced job chart, which they argue will create an ‘unmanageable workload’ and ‘disrupt health services’ at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.