Demands grow to reunite Rajam and Palakonda with Srikakulam amid fresh district reorganisation row

SRIKAKULAM: Fresh disputes have surfaced over the reorganisation of districts, with strong demands emerging from residents of the Rajam and Palakonda Assembly segments for their inclusion in the existing Srikakulam district.

The issue has intensified following the proposed creation of a new district with Palasa as its headquarters.

At present, Srikakulam district comprises eight Assembly segments, Itchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Pathapatnam, Narasannapeta, Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam and Etcherla, covering a total of 30 mandals.

During the 2022 district reorganisation carried out by the then YSRCP government, the Palakonda segment was merged with the newly formed Parvathipuram Manyam district, while Rajam was attached to Vizianagaram district. This decision has remained contentious.

Residents of Rajam, Regidi, Vangara and Santhakaviti mandals under the Rajam segment argue that their administrative needs would be better served under Srikakulam, as the district headquarters is only 35 km away, compared to 75 km from Vizianagaram and 70 km from Bobbili, the revenue divisional headquarters.