Heavy rain forecast across several districts in coastal Andhra over next three days

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued an alert for moderate to heavy rainfall across several districts over the next three days, triggered by an upper cyclonic circulation persisting over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the West Bengal–Odisha coasts.

According to APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain, the system is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area by Tuesday, September 2.

In a press note issued on Sunday, Jain explained that the disturbance could bring scattered moderate to heavy showers across the State, accompanied by gusty winds of 40–60 kmph along coastal areas.

Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea until Wednesday. District authorities in vulnerable areas have been placed on high alert to manage emergencies.

Residents have been urged to remain cautious—avoiding shelter under trees, dilapidated buildings or hoardings—and to stay vigilant in low-lying areas prone to flooding. “People in vulnerable zones should take necessary precautions,” Jain emphasised.

The ongoing floods in major rivers have added to concerns. As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Godavari’s water level at Bhadrachalam stood at 48.1 feet, while inflows and outflows at the Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage were recorded at 11.47 lakh cusecs, prompting the continuation of the first danger warning.