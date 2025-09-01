Heavy rain forecast across several districts in coastal Andhra over next three days

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued an alert for moderate to heavy rainfall across several districts over the next three days, triggered by an upper cyclonic circulation persisting over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the West Bengal–Odisha coasts.
According to APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain, the system is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area by Tuesday, September 2.
In a press note issued on Sunday, Jain explained that the disturbance could bring scattered moderate to heavy showers across the State, accompanied by gusty winds of 40–60 kmph along coastal areas.
Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea until Wednesday. District authorities in vulnerable areas have been placed on high alert to manage emergencies.
Residents have been urged to remain cautious—avoiding shelter under trees, dilapidated buildings or hoardings—and to stay vigilant in low-lying areas prone to flooding. “People in vulnerable zones should take necessary precautions,” Jain emphasised.
The ongoing floods in major rivers have added to concerns. As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Godavari’s water level at Bhadrachalam stood at 48.1 feet, while inflows and outflows at the Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage were recorded at 11.47 lakh cusecs, prompting the continuation of the first danger warning.
Similarly, the Krishna’s flood flow at the Prakasam Barrage was 2.25 lakh cusecs at the same time. Jain noted that fluctuations in river levels could persist for four to five more days, advising the public not to attempt crossing overflowing rivers, streams or canals.On Monday, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada and Eluru districts. Light to moderate showers are likely in Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts, with isolated light rains elsewhere.
On Tuesday, moderate to heavy rains are forecast in Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Kakinada districts. Light to moderate showers are likely in Srikakulam, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Eluru and Krishna districts, with scattered light rains elsewhere.
On Wednesday, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kakinada, East Godavari and Eluru districts. Light to moderate showers may occur in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts, with isolated light rains in other areas.