Kreeda App to make sports quota job allotment easy in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: For years, sportspersons in the State struggled to register their names with the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) for jobs under the sports quota as they often were forced to run from pillar to post.
For seamless registration, SAAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu has introduced a transparent and efficient mechanism in the form of a specially designed administrative tool called Kreeda App. The app has been designed to eliminate manual intervention, ensuring transparency in the registration of sportspersons for jobs under the sports quota.
Through this app, SAAP can maintain a comprehensive dashboard containing details of sportspersons representing the State, the sport they play, supporting associations, educational qualifications, career records, and eligibility. This database will enable the government departments to easily refer candidates for posts under the sports quota.
“This app works on the lines of that of APPSC, which is already maintaining the data base of candidates based on their educational qualifications and other classifications for various posts. SAAP is bringing in a robust mechanism to invite sportspersons to register their details for employment under the sports quota. It will help candidates secure jobs while allowing us to scrutinise their qualifications and eligibility effectively,” Ravi Naidu told TNIE.
Beyond data collection, Kreeda App will help verify sports certificates, automate record creation based on achievements, and prioritise eligible candidates for government jobs. “As many as 421 posts have been allotted under the sports quota in Mega DSC recruitment. Another 40 posts will be allotted in the upcoming Forest Department notification. Within a couple of weeks, all data will be collected, scrutinised, and submitted to the State government for further process,” Ravi Naidu explained.
The SAAP Chairman said the app will help curb fake applications, besides preventing sports associations from issuing unauthorised certificates.
“Last week, we received over 5,000 applications for 421 DSC posts reserved under the 3% sports quota. During verification, more than 800 sports certificates were found to be fake or unauthorised. With Kreeda App, such malpractices can be effectively checked. All credentials of sportspersons will undergo meticulous background verification before being uploaded to the app dashboard. This will be a game changer in identifying eligible candidates for government jobs under the sports quota,” he asserted.