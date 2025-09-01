Kreeda App to make sports quota job allotment easy in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: For years, sportspersons in the State struggled to register their names with the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) for jobs under the sports quota as they often were forced to run from pillar to post.

For seamless registration, SAAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu has introduced a transparent and efficient mechanism in the form of a specially designed administrative tool called Kreeda App. The app has been designed to eliminate manual intervention, ensuring transparency in the registration of sportspersons for jobs under the sports quota.

Through this app, SAAP can maintain a comprehensive dashboard containing details of sportspersons representing the State, the sport they play, supporting associations, educational qualifications, career records, and eligibility. This database will enable the government departments to easily refer candidates for posts under the sports quota.

“This app works on the lines of that of APPSC, which is already maintaining the data base of candidates based on their educational qualifications and other classifications for various posts. SAAP is bringing in a robust mechanism to invite sportspersons to register their details for employment under the sports quota. It will help candidates secure jobs while allowing us to scrutinise their qualifications and eligibility effectively,” Ravi Naidu told TNIE.