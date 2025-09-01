Krishna inflows fill reservoirs in Kadapa, ease concerns of farmers

KADAPA: Despite deficit rainfall this monsoon, Krishna river waters have provided much-needed relief to Kadapa district, filling up reservoirs and raising hopes among farmers.

As of Sunday morning, 56.613 TMC of water had been stored across irrigation projects, out of the district’s total reservoir capacity of 82.225 TMC. Large inflows due to heavy rains in upstream States, reached Srisailam, which in turn benefitted Kadapa’s irrigation schemes, like the Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi and Telugu Ganga projects. Water flowed into the KC Canal, the district’s key irrigation source, bringing joy to ryots.

The Gandikota reservoir, with a capacity of 26.85 TMC, currently holds 22.693 TMC, with inflows of 11,400 cusecs. The Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir, designed to hold 10.229 TMC, has stored 5.764 TMC, receiving 880 cusecs while releasing 155 cusecs. Other reservoirs like Paidipalem (6 TMC capacity) and Vamikonda (1.658 TMC capacity) have seen significant storage, with the former holding 5.293 TMC and the later 1.322 TMC.

Subsidiary Reservoir-1 (SR-1) and Subsidiary Reservoir-2 (SR-2) have recorded inflows of 2,080 cusecs and 2,015 cusecs respectively, while Brahmam Sagar has filled up to 8.895 TMC, receiving 1,860 cusecs. Subsidiary Reservoir-2 (SR-2) has 1.903 TMC, receiving 2,015 cusecs and releasing 2,025 cusecs.

In contrast, Annamayya district, which lacks Krishna-based irrigation projects, has received limited benefits from the rains. Annamayya project remains incomplete till now, and smaller rain-fed reservoirs have seen modest inflows. The Pincha reservoir, with a 0.327 TMC capacity, is full, while the Velugallu project, with a 4.64 TMC capacity, currently holds 2.465 TMC.