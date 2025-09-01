Minister Lokesh gets invite for special visit from Oz government

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has been honoured with a rare invitation to participate in the Australian Government’s prestigious Special Visits Programme (SVP).

The invitation was extended through a letter from Philip Green, the Australian High Commissioner in Delhi, recognising Lokesh’s transformative reforms in establishing the “AP Model of Education” and his leadership in human resources, technology, and economic development.

The Australian Government commended AP’s rapid advancements under HRD Minister’s leadership and invited him to join the SVP, a programme that has hosted prominent Indian leaders over the past two decades, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2001.

The programme offers a unique opportunity for Minister Lokesh to engage with key Australian political leaders, education experts, business figures, and the Indian diaspora. The visit is expected to facilitate discussions on AP’s development priorities, particularly in education and skill development, fostering collaboration between the State and Australia.