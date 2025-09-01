Ministers launch smart ration card drive in Tenali

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh took a significant step towards digitising its public distribution system (PDS) on Sunday, launching a large-scale door-to-door drive to deliver smart ration cards directly to every eligible household.
The campaign was inaugurated in a festive spirit at Nandivelugu village in Tenali constituency by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, who was joined by Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad.
The government aims to distribute 1.46 crore smart cards across the State by September 15, benefiting 5.85 lakh households in Guntur district and 83,000 in Tenali alone. The new cards, equipped with QR codes, allow real-time tracking of ration distribution, enabling the government to monitor transactions and ensure transparency.
Speaking at the event, Minister Manohar emphasised that the initiative reflects the coalition government’s commitment to good governance and inclusive welfare. “Despite financial challenges, Andhra Pradesh is leading the nation in implementing development and welfare schemes. These smart cards will reinforce our commitment to ensuring that every eligible person receives their benefits without any hurdles,” he said.
Union Minister Pemmasani praised Andhra Pradesh as a pioneer in welfare delivery, citing successful schemes such as Rs 4,000 pensions, the Talli Ki Vandhanam programme, which disbursed Rs 10,000 crore in a single day to students’ mothers, and Annadata Sukhibhava, which has provided over Rs 3,175 crore in support to farmers.
Officials highlighted that essential ration items like dal, wheat, and palm oil will remain available through 29,000 fair-price shops. A toll-free helpline (1967) has also been established to address any queries.
The Sunday launch underscored the political neutrality of the beneficiary identification process.