Ministers launch smart ration card drive in Tenali

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh took a significant step towards digitising its public distribution system (PDS) on Sunday, launching a large-scale door-to-door drive to deliver smart ration cards directly to every eligible household.

The campaign was inaugurated in a festive spirit at Nandivelugu village in Tenali constituency by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, who was joined by Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad.

The government aims to distribute 1.46 crore smart cards across the State by September 15, benefiting 5.85 lakh households in Guntur district and 83,000 in Tenali alone. The new cards, equipped with QR codes, allow real-time tracking of ration distribution, enabling the government to monitor transactions and ensure transparency.