National Sports Day: Greater emphasis laid on cycling at Vijayawada event

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: As part of the three-day National Sports Day events, a cycling event was organised in Vijayawada on Sunday with the active participation of NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha and others.

The event, themed Pedal for Fitness and Unity, was held under the auspices of Amaravati Runners. It began at BR Ambedkar Memorial Park, covering a total of 21 km through Benz Circle, Ramavarappadu, BRTS Road, Gandhinagar, Municipal Office, Prakasam Barrage, Control Room, and the IGMC Stadium.

Around 80 cyclists participated enthusiastically, demonstrating sportsmanship and unity throughout the ride.

Addressing the occasion, the Collector encouraged children and youth to make cycling a habit to improve both physical and mental health.

He also emphasised the role of cycling in contributing to a pollution-free society, urging increased awareness to make cycling a passion. Amaravati Runners President R Ramesh Ravi and others also took part in the event.