National Sports Day: Greater emphasis laid on cycling at Vijayawada event

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: As part of the three-day National Sports Day events, a cycling event was organised in Vijayawada on Sunday with the active participation of NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha and others.
The event, themed Pedal for Fitness and Unity, was held under the auspices of Amaravati Runners. It began at BR Ambedkar Memorial Park, covering a total of 21 km through Benz Circle, Ramavarappadu, BRTS Road, Gandhinagar, Municipal Office, Prakasam Barrage, Control Room, and the IGMC Stadium.
Around 80 cyclists participated enthusiastically, demonstrating sportsmanship and unity throughout the ride.
Addressing the occasion, the Collector encouraged children and youth to make cycling a habit to improve both physical and mental health.
He also emphasised the role of cycling in contributing to a pollution-free society, urging increased awareness to make cycling a passion. Amaravati Runners President R Ramesh Ravi and others also took part in the event.
Guntur police promote fitness and healthy living
The Guntur district police organised a ‘Fit India - Sundays on Cycle Rally’ on Sunday to promote physical fitness among police personnel and encourage healthy lifestyles among the public.
Guntur Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar led the rally, which was flagged off by Additional SP (AR) A Hanumantu.
The rally began at the district police office, passed through MTB Centre, and returned to the starting point. A large number of police officers, personnel, and students participated, drawing public attention to the importance of health and fitness. SP Satish Kumar highlighted the role of fitness in enhancing the efficiency of the police force.
“Police officers, who are constantly on the frontlines, need to remain physically strong and mentally alert. Cycling, sports, and regular exercise are vital to their well-being and their ability to serve the public effectively,” he said.
The event carried the message ‘Healthy Police - Safe Society,’ underlining the link between a fit police force and community safety.
The rally also aimed to inspire citizens to incorporate regular physical activity into their daily lives. Senior police officials, including DSPs Aravind, Shivaji Raju, and Edakondala Reddy, along with SB CI A Srinivas, other officers, and students, participated in the initiative.