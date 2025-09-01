One year since Budameru floods, CPM seeks permanent fix

VIJAYAWADA: A year after the Budameru floods devastated Vijayawada, NTR and Krishna districts on August 31 and September 1, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has accused the State government of failing to take permanent preventive measures.

The floods inundated 63,174 homes and affected 25,486 families on upper floors, impacting 654,473 people across 32 divisions and 109 villages in 19 mandals.

More than 4,581 autorickshaws and 44,285 motorcycles were damaged, with floodwaters lingering for up to 10 days. Official estimates suggest losses far exceeded initial reports.

CPM State Committee member Ch Babu Rao criticized the coalition government for not implementing lasting flood-control projects and demanded clarity on funds allocated and spent, including the Rs 6,880 crore sought from the Union government.

He raised questions on the status of key projects, including a parallel 25-km canal, construction of retaining walls, and expanding the capacity of the Velagaleru regulator. The party also sought details on the Rs 600 crore reportedly spent on relief, including Rs 368 crore on food packets, and questioned why many affected families and businesses had not received support.

The Left party has urged the State government to provide transparency, ensure relief reaches all victims, and expedite permanent flood-prevention works to restore public confidence.