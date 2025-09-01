PHC doctors meet Andhra Pradesh CM, seek restoration of PG quota

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh PHC Doctors Association has urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to restore the in-service PG quota for medical officers, calling recent cuts unfair to those who served in remote and high-risk areas.

Dr Vinod Kumar and Dr Ravindra Naik met the Chief Minister at Kuppam on Sunday to raise the issue.

They said the quota, which was 30 per cent earlier, had been reduced to 20 per cent in 2024 and now stands at just 15 per cent. Further, it is restricted to seven medical branches.

The representatives told the Chief Minister that medical officers, who risked their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic and worked tirelessly in tribal regions, are now at a serious disadvantage.

“Doctors who served selflessly in the toughest times are now finding themselves sidelined due to these quota cuts,” they told Naidu.

According to the association leaders, the Chief Minister responded positively and assured them that the issue would be reviewed and a decision taken in favor of PHC doctors.