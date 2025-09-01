Rising Godavari disrupts normal life

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/AMALAPURAM: The Godavari River continued to receive heavy inflows on Sunday evening with the water level at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage rising to 12.80 feet. Inflows reached 11.90 lakh cusecs, matching the volume being discharged downstream into the sea. Officials warned that if inflows cross 13 lakh cusecs, a second warning is likely to be issued.

According to the Dawleswaram flood control room, the second warning remains in effect upstream at Bhadrachalam, and inflows are expected to rise further until Monday afternoon. Authorities have sounded a high alert in Velerupadu and Kukkunur mandals of Eluru district.

Barge services between Sakhinetipalli and Narasapur were suspended due to high velocity currents, cutting off travel for thousands of people and vehicles moving between Konaseema and West Godavari districts.

In Konaseema, the Tekisettipalem–Appanaramuni Lanka causeway in Sakhinetipalli mandal has been submerged for a week, isolating more than seven villages. With floodwaters and darkness, travel is impossible at night. To ease the situation, district authorities arranged two local boats for public transport at the Mukteswaram causeway in Ainavilli mandal, which also remains under water.

The DEO has issued an order announcing holiday to all schools in the flood affected villages.

Residents of Ganti Pedapudi Lanka and other island villages are relying on boats and barges for mobility. Tributaries — Gowthami, Vynateya and Vasishta Godavari — are also in spate, inundating parts of Uppalaguptam, and P Gannavaram, among others.