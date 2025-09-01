Six die in Ganesh idol immersion processions in Andhra Pradesh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/VISAKHAPATNAM/NELLORE: The festive spirit of Ganesh idol immersion processions turned to grief on Sunday night as six people lost their lives, and several others were injured in three separate incidents in Andhra Pradesh.

The tragic incidents during idol immersion, which took place in Narasapuram, Paderu and Kavali, have left communities reeling, and families devastated. In Turpu Talla village of Mogalturu mandal in West Godavari district, a tractor carrying Ganesh idols lost control, and ploughed into in the procession around 9 pm.

Four persons — Eevana Suryanarayana (58), Guruju Murali (38), Tirumala Narasimha Murthy (35), and Kadiyam Dinesh (9) — died on the spot in the incident. Another villager was critically injured, and rushed to Narasapuram government hospital.

Naidu expresses grief over tragic incidents

West Godavari District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani, visibly shaken, visited the hospital, and directed authorities to provide the best medical care to the injured. Mogalturu police have registered a case.