Tight security for idol immersion in Prakasam

ONGOLE: The Prakasam police have made all necessary security arrangements for the Ganesh idol immersion at key immersion points across the district, including Gundlakamma Reservoir Project, Kothapatnam beach, Pakala beach, and other locations. According to officials, around 3,000 Ganesh idol pandals have been set up across the district, with the majority of idol immersion processions taking place on Sunday.

In this regard, the Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodar directed all police station house officers in coastal areas and marine police to take all necessary precautionary measures to avoid any emergency incidents during the immersion process.

Police teams with expert swimmers have been stationed at all immersion points across the district, and security has been provided to safeguard the devotees accompanying the Ganesh idols on their final journey.

SP Damodar also performed a special pooja at the Police Kalyana Mandapam Ganesh idol pandal and offered Harathi to the Ganesh Maharaj idol.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP appealed to the public to exercise caution during the immersion process at various water bodies in the district.