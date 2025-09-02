Andhra govt grants 365 hrs of ‘quantum’ time per annum

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has approved the establishment of an IBM quantum computer at the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre (AQCC) as part of its broader vision to develop Quantum Valley in Amaravati.

The State Quantum Mission chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu endorsed the AQCC board’s decision. It may be recalled that the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has already allocated 50 acres.

The AQCC, a State government organisation, will serve as a hub for cutting-edge research and development in quantum computing, offering services to universities, startups, industries, and research institutions across various sectors.

As part of the initiative, IBM will install a 133-qubit, 5,000-gate quantum computer in a 2,000-square-foot facility. The State government will provide secure networking, advanced cooling systems, and an uninterrupted power supply to ensure smooth operations at Quantum Valley.

To support the project, the government has approved a rental subsidy of Rs 30,000 per square foot for IBM. In return, IBM will allocate 365 hours of free computing time annually for the State, which will be utilised by government institutions and for educational initiatives.

Additionally, Bengaluru-based startup QPi AI will set up a smaller quantum computer at the Wits University campus in Amaravati at a cost of Rs 6 crore. This move is expected to foster innovation, nurture local talent, and strengthen quantum computing education and applications in the region.

Issuing the government orders, IT Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar stated, “This initiative will position Amaravati as a national hub for quantum technology. This is not just an infrastructure project; it’s a leap into the future of computing, offering opportunities for research, entrepreneurship, and skill development in one of the most promising fields in technology.”

This development marks a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s technology roadmap.