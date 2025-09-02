Andhra HC relaxes Kakani bail condition

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has relaxed a bail condition imposed on YSRCP leader and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy in connection with an illegal quartz mining case.

The court issued orders on Monday allowing Kakani to enter Nellore district, lifting the earlier restriction that barred him from doing so for three months.

The original bail conditions required Kakani to appear before the investigating officer every Sunday between 10 AM and 5 PM until the police file a chargesheet. Further, he was prohibited from entering the Nellore district during this period.

Noting the contradictory nature of these conditions, Kakani filed a supplementary petition in the High Court seeking relaxation of the Nellore entry restriction. After hearing the petition, the court granted the request, permitting him to enter the district while maintaining the requirement to report to the investigating officer as stipulated.

The case stems from allegations of illegal quartz mining in Podalakuru mandal.