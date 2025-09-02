Andhra health dept promotes 600 doctors

VIJAYAWADA: The Health Department has cleared a major round of promotions, benefiting nearly 600 government doctors over various departments in the 2024-25 panel year ending August 31.

Acting on the directions of Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, who had ordered timely elevation of all eligible doctors following complaints of delays in previous years, the administration completed the process within a fixed timeframe, senior officials said.

As many as six senior professors have been promoted as Additional Directors of Medical Education (ADMEs) and will soon be appointed as principals of government medical colleges and superintendents of teaching hospitals.

With this, the State government has appointed a total of 13 senior doctors as ADMEs this year.

In the secondary healthcare sector, 321 doctors were promoted, 34 as civil surgeon specialists, 78 as deputy civil surgeon specialists, 109 as deputy civil surgeon general and 100 dental assistant surgeons as deputy dental surgeons.

Similarly, 217 doctors serving in government medical colleges and teaching hospitals were promoted, including 96 as professors and 108 as associate professors.