Andhra Min Dola disburses NTR Bharosa pensions in Prakasam dist

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy distributed NTR Bharosa social security pensions to beneficiaries at their doorsteps in Pannur village of Marripudi mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dola affirmed that the government led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is committed to fulfilling all poll promises, including the ‘Super Six’ initiatives and other welfare programmes aimed at uplifting the poor and marginalised. He emphasised that all eligible individuals are receiving benefits, irrespective of political affiliation, and criticised the opposition for making baseless allegations.

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, Dola noted that the TDP-led NDA government has disbursed approximately Rs 27,29.66 crore to nearly 63 lakh beneficiaries on the first of every month over the past year. He also recalled that September 1 marks 30 years since Naidu first assumed office as Chief Minister, crediting his vision for the State’s progress in software and infrastructure development.

The Minister distributed 292 pensions in Pannur and assured development of the village. Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, and Mayor Sujatha participated in the distribution efforts.