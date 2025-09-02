Andhra Min gives away social security pensions in Tenali

GUNTUR: Civil Supplies Minister Nandendla Manohar on Monday launched the State-wide distribution of NTR Bharosa pensions, personally delivering benefits to recipients at their homes in Jagarlamudi village, Tenali constituency. The initiative reflects the Andhra Pradesh government’s commitment to ensuring transparency and convenience in social welfare delivery.

The Minister announced that `2,746.52 crore has been released to provide pensions to 63,61,380 beneficiaries across the State on the first day of every month.

In Tenali constituency alone, `14.99 crore is being disbursed to 35,563 beneficiaries. He said the government doubled the basic pension from `2,000 to `4,000, while pensions for persons with disabilities have been raised to `6,000, `10,000 and `15,000 depending on severity.

Manohar reaffirmed that Andhra Pradesh spends the highest amount in the country on social security pensions and assured beneficiaries that newly registered widows would receive pensions soon.

The Minister also announced new developmental works in the region, including a Panchayat building, school upgrades, new road infrastructure, and safe drinking water facilities. He pledged support for local lemon farmers, modernisation of drainage systems, and the launch of a Swachh Andhra programme this month.

He added that smart ration cards will soon be delivered directly to households and that enrolment camps will be organised in every town to register eligible residents for welfare schemes.

Local officials and community leaders joined the event, which highlighted the government’s emphasis on grassroots welfare delivery and rural development.