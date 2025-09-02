Andhra Pradesh Minister inaugurates Rs 42 crore cancer equipment at KGH in Vishakapatnam

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Monday stated that the Andhra Pradesh government is committed to making the State cancer-free. As part of this goal, infrastructure and medical services are being strengthened across government hospitals, including King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam.

The Minister inaugurated advanced cancer treatment equipment worth Rs 42 crore at the Cancer Treatment Centre of KGH. The newly commissioned equipment includes a Linear Accelerator ( Rs 25 crore), CT Simulator ( Rs 9.5 crore), and Brachytherapy equipment ( Rs 7.5 crore).

These additions are expected to significantly enhance treatment in surgical, medical, and radiation oncology.

Addressing the media, Satya Kumar Yadav said that, until now, the lack of adequate facilities has forced many patients to travel to other states for treatment.