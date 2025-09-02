APPSC will release results by end of Sept: Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Secretary P Rajababu on Monday said all recruitment examination results conducted by the commission would be declared before the end of September. He cautioned candidates that even small mistakes while marking OMR sheets could nullify their performance.

Rajababu said screening tests for Forest Beat Officer (FBO), Assistant Beat Officer (ABO), and Forest Section Officer (FSO) posts will be held on September 7.

On pending results, Rajababu clarified that Group-I and Group-II results, along with other recruitments, have been delayed due to ongoing court cases. Results for Deputy Educational Officer and Forest Range Officer posts are on hold for the same reason, while results for the Pollution Control Board exam are pending clarity on qualification criteria.

The APPSC has issued notifications for 1,600 posts in various departments and is preparing to release 16 more notifications before the end of this month. He assured that evaluations are being carried out transparently and that results will be released once legal and procedural hurdles are cleared.