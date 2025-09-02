Energy Minister distributes bicycles in Andhra's Addanki

GUNTUR: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Monday distributed bicycles, NTR Bharosa pensions, and scholarships to students and beneficiaries in Addanki constituency, aiming to encourage students in government schools to perform on par with peers in private and corporate schools.

At Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), J Pangaluru, the Minister presented bicycles to 316 students. He said over 3,000 bicycles have already been distributed across the constituency with CSR support from companies including Assist and Megha. He lauded the services of corporate contributors and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure in government schools.

Accompanied by local leaders, Gottipati personally distributed NTR Bharosa pensions door-to-door in J. Pangaluru village. He recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s first official order after assuming office was to enhance pensions.

The Minister also explained ongoing welfare and development schemes and handed over Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to 41 beneficiaries. He said CMRF assistance has so far reached 1,027 people, along with Letters of Credit (LOCs) for 132 beneficiaries

Gottipati also handed over scholarships worth Rs 3 lakh to 30 students, supported by Vidyonnati Foundation, Ongole.