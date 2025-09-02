Expedite water pipeline works, GMC chief directs officials

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu on Monday directed engineering officials to expedite the ongoing water pipeline interconnection works at the Nehru Nagar Pump House and near the Sanjeevaiah Nagar railway gate, emphasising strict adherence to quality standards.

The Commissioner inspected the works in progress and instructed engineering staff to ensure the timely completion of the long-pending pipeline interconnection project, which aims to improve the city’s drinking water supply system.

He assigned engineering teams to work in shifts and instructed officials to closely monitor progress while maintaining quality benchmarks. Contractors were urged to coordinate effectively to avoid delays, and contingency measures were put in place to mitigate disruptions due to potential rainfall.

Srinivasulu also directed Executive Engineers (EEs) and Deputy Executive Engineers (DEEs) to supervise the work on-site and complete the project ahead of schedule to restore regular water supply.

Later, he reviewed sanitation efforts, instructing staff to ensure doorto- door collection of segregated wet and dry waste.