Face TDP boldly: Jagan to partymen

KADAPA: YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met party leaders, workers, and local people during his visit to Pulivendula on Monday.

He held a public interaction at the Bhakarapuram camp office, where he patiently listened to grievances and encouraged the party rank and file to stay strong.

Party leaders and workers complained to him that the coalition government was resorting to attacks and unleashing a reign of lawlessness.

Responding to them, Jagan assured that no one should lose courage and urged the cadre to face TDP’s excesses with determination. He emphasised that every worker should adopt a spirit of struggle and move forward boldly.