Face TDP boldly: Jagan to partymen

KADAPA: YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met party leaders, workers, and local people during his visit to Pulivendula on Monday.
He held a public interaction at the Bhakarapuram camp office, where he patiently listened to grievances and encouraged the party rank and file to stay strong.
Party leaders and workers complained to him that the coalition government was resorting to attacks and unleashing a reign of lawlessness.
Responding to them, Jagan assured that no one should lose courage and urged the cadre to face TDP’s excesses with determination. He emphasised that every worker should adopt a spirit of struggle and move forward boldly.
Expressing anger at the violent politics being promoted by coalition leaders, he said that not only the police system but all institutions were being corrupted under the present rule. He reminded that any government should work for the welfare of the people, not to harm them.
He recalled that during YSRCP’s rule, benefits were given to every eligible person without discrimination of caste, religion, or party.
He alleged that instead of serving the public, the TDP-led coalition was solely targeting YSRCP leaders and activists out of political vendetta.
The camp office in Pulivendula was crowded with party workers, leaders, and people who came to express solidarity.
Jagan advised YSRCP public representatives to stand firmly with workers during these testing times.