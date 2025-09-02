Innovation, determination are my success mantra: Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday emphasised that better results can be achieved through determination and innovative thinking.

“Be it officials or public representatives, we will be able to draw the best outcome with innovative thoughts. I made it a policy in my political career,” Naidu told ministers, MPs, MLAs, and officials who met him at his Undavalli camp office to congratulate him as he marked 30 years since first taking oath as Chief Minister on September 1, 1995.

Sharing details of key programmes initiated during his earlier tenure, Naidu underscored the need to study past successful policies and adapt them to current requirements. “There will be no progress if we distance ourselves from reforms or shy away from criticism,” he observed.

Recalling the challenges he faced when he first became Chief Minister, Naidu said he overcame them with strong determination and effective administration. “In a district like Rangareddy, where there were only 10 high schools at that time, we established 240 engineering colleges. Rangareddy, which was once the most backward district, has now emerged as the richest area,” he said.

Naidu noted that industrialists were initially reluctant to set up units on Hyderabad’s outskirts despite land being offered. Infrastructure was developed to attract them, he said, adding that the Hitex facility built during his tenure stands today as the country’s largest convention centre.

Though some decisions were opposed by employees and labour associations, Naidu said his government went ahead in the public interest.

He also recalled measures taken to tackle factionalism in Rayalaseema, communal clashes in Hyderabad, and the control of Naxalism through effective law and order. Naidu urged officials to continue coming up with creative ideas to deliver better results.