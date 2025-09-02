Kharif crop acreage reaches 71% of target, one lakh ha more than in 2024

VIJAYAWADA: Agricultural activity in Andhra Pradesh under the ongoing Kharif 2025 season is progressing steadily, with crop sowing moving close to the seasonal trend. The total cropped area has reached 22.12 lakh hectares (21.18 lakh hectares on August 27, 2024), which is 71% of the target of 34.53 lakh hectares and almost 99% of the normal progress expected by this time.
The Kharif season usually ends by the close of September, with sowing of around 21 crops, including food grains, commercial crops and oilseeds. Based on the current trend, authorities expect cultivation to reach more than 90% of the seasonal target across the State.
Paddy continues to be the backbone of Kharif cultivation in the State. It has been sown in 11.99 lakh hectares, achieving 81% of the target and surpassing the normal sowing progress at 113%. East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Srikakulam, Tirupati and Nellore districts have reported over 85% paddy coverage.
Steady rainfall and irrigation supplies, supported by the State government’s provision of seeds and fertilisers, have driven strong transplantation activities.
Other food grains such as maize, red gram, green gram, black gram and ragi have shown good performance, achieving 71% progress. Cotton, a major commercial crop, has been cultivated in 3.87 lakh hectares, or 69% of the target.
In contrast, oilseed crops are lagging behind, with only 2.08 lakh hectares sown against a target of 6.66 lakh hectares — just 37%. Groundnut, castor, sesame, sunflower and soybean have fallen short of expected coverage.
Currently, paddy is at the tillering to panicle emergence stage, which will be ready for harvest in November. Maize is at the tasseling to grain filling stage, while groundnut is at the vegetative to peg penetration stage. If conditions remain favourable, officials expect high yields that could ensure financial stability for farmers.
Speaking to TNIE, Director of Agriculture S Dilli Rao said the State government is providing necessary inputs, subsidies and fertilisers to support farmers. He said 6.57 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of urea was made available through cooperative societies, Rythu Seva Kendras and retail shops, of which 5.48 lakh MT has already been supplied to farmers. More than 1 lakh MT is still available, and additional stock has been allocated by the Centre.